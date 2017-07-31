Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/31/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High 84. SE @ 5-10.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 58. Winds light & variable.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 86. W @ 10-15.

Wednesday: P/Cldy w/isolated afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High 86.

Thursday: Mostly Cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High 82.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 85. Our Low this morning (as of 5:15-a.m.) was 55. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 82 and the low was 68. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 104 in 1955. The Record Low for this date was 39 in 1971.