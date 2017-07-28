Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/28/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; Partly to Mostly sunny. High 86. E/NE @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 59. Winds light & variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 85. E/SE @ 10-15.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 86.

Monday: P/Cldy. High 87.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 85. Our Low this morning (as of 5:25-a.m.) was 60. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 81 and the low was 60. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 105 in 1935. The Record Low for this date was 43 in 2013.