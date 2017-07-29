Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/28/17

Weather

Today: Mo. Sunny. High 82. E @ 5.

Tonight: Mo. Clear. Low 59. E/NE @ 5

Sunday: Mo. Sunny. 81. E/SE @ 5

Sunday night: Mo. Clear. Low 59.

Monday: Mo. Sunny. High 83. S @ 5.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 85.

Friday’s High in Atlantic was 86. Our Low this morning was 61. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 76 and the low was 56. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 102 in 1917. The Record Low for this date was 46 in 1952.