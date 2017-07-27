Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/27/17 (1.7″ of rain yesterday)

Weather

Today: Areas of fog & low clouds this morning; P/Cloudy. High 85. N @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 59. Winds light & variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 84. NE @ 10.

Saturday: Mo. Sunny. High around 85.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 86.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 77. We received 1.7 inches of rain yesterday (for a storm total of 1.73”). Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 68. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 82 and the low was 62. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 105 in 1930. The Record Low for this date was 41 in 2013.