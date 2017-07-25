Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/25/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High 91. S @ 10-20.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 74. S @ 10.

Tomorrow: Variably Cloudy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High 89. S @ 10-20.

Thursday: Scattered shwrs & tstrms in the morning; P/Cldy. High 89.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 85.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 86. Our 24-hour Low (ending today at 7-a.m.), will go down as 56 (Overnight we were right around 70) Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 87 and the low was 57. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 117 in 1936. That was also the ALL-TIME recorded High for Atlantic. The Record Low for this date, was 44 in 1894.