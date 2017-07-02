Skyscan Forecast & weather data for Atlantic, 7/2/17

Weather

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Independence Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday’s High in Atlantic was 82. Our 24-hour (through 6:30-a.m. today) was 59. We received .02″ rain here at the KJAN studios, overnight. Last year on this date, the High was 63 and the Low was 58. The All-Time Record High for July 2nd in Atlantic, was 102 in 1911, and the All-Time Record Low was 45 in 1924 and 1959.