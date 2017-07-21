Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/21/17

Weather

Today: *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES* P/Cldy w/isolated showers & thunderstorms this morning & late this afternoon. High 97. SW @ 10-20. Heat Index as high as 110.

Tonight: P/Cldy w/isolated shwrs & tstrms. Low 77. S @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. Isolated shwrs & tstrms. High 94. Heat Index 100. S-N @ 5-10.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 89.

Monday: P/Cldy. High 84.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 95. Our 24-hour Low ending at 7-a.m. today will be 76. We had a trace of rain as of 5-a.m. today. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 92 and the low was 77. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 107 in 1934. The Record Low was 44 in1894.