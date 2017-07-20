Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/20/17

Weather

Today: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES. P/Cldy, hot & humid. High 97. Heat Index as high as 110. SW @ 10-20

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low around 76. S @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 97. Heat Index as high as 107. SW @ 10-20.

Saturday: P/Cldy w/isolated showers & thunderstorms. High 94.

Sunday: P/Cldy w/a chance of scattered showers. High 89.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 94. Our 24-hour Low ending at 7-a.m. today was 74. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 91 and the low was 74. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 109 in 1934. The Record Low was 44 in1953.