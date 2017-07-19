Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/19/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy, warm & humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms this morning High 94. Heat Index as high as 107. S @ 10-15. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low around 75. S @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 96. Heat Index as high as 108. SW @ 10-20.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 97.

Saturday: P/Cldy w/a chance of scattered showers. High 94.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 89. We received .02” rain Tue. Morning. Our Low so far this morning (as of 5:30-a.m.) was 74. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 80 and the low was 67. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 110 in 1934. The Record Low was 47 in 1891 & 1947.