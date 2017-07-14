Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/14/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; Partly Sunny. High 85. E @ 10..

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low around 62. SE @ 5.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 89. SW @10-15.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 89.

Monday: P/Cldy. High 93.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 85. Our Low this morning 62. We had received a trace of rain yesterday (after 7-a.m.) Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 83 and the low was 55. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 112 in 1936. The Record Low was 41 in 1967.