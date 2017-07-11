Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/11/17

Weather

Today: Shwrs & tstrms ending this morning; P/Cldy. High 91. S @ 10-20. Heat Index 102.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 75. S @ 10-15.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy w/isolated showers/thunderstorms. High 93. S-N @ 10-15.

Thursday: P/Cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High 88.

Friday: P/Cldy. High near 80.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 90. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 90 and the low was 64. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 104 in 1936. The Record Low was 43 in 1895.