Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/10/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High 90. SW-N @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 67. N @ 5.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy w/isolated showers/thunderstorms. High around 90. Heat Index around 101. SE @ 10-15.

Wednesday: P/Cldy. High near 95.

Thursday: P/Cldy to Cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High near 90.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 91. Our 24-hour Low ending today at 7-a.m. will be 63 (at 5:20-a.m. it was 76 degrees). Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 87 and the low was 72. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 104 in 1930 & 1936. The Record Low was 46 in 1895 & 1996.