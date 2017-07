Podcasts, Weather

Skyscan Forecast Saturday, July 15th Chris Parks

Today: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 91. SW @ 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 72. N @ 5-10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 90. NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 72.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Very Hot. High 93.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very Hot. High 94.