SKYSCAN Forecast and weather data for Atlantic – Sunday, 7/23/17

Weather

Today: Areas of dense fog this morning, w/less than 1/2 mile visibility at times; Otherwise sunny. High near 89. N/NW wind 5-15 w/gusts to 20 this afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 59. NE wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Wind becoming E/SE @ 5.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: P/Cldy w/a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 73.

Wednesday: Mo. Cldy w/a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 88.

Saturday’s High in Atlantic was 92. Our Low this morning, as of 6-a.m., was 69. Last year on this date, we topped at 89 for a High, and 70 was the Low. The All-time Record High in Atlantic on this date was 105 in 1901. The Record Low was 45 in 1904 & 1956.