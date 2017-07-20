Single-vehicle accident on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon

News

Griswold Fire and Rescue and Medivac Ambulance crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident early this (Thursday) afternoon just across the Cass/Pottawattamie County line, at 490th and Highway 6. The call went out at around 12:15-p.m. According to reports, a vehicle went out of control and entered the north ditch. The female driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported by ambulance to the Cass County Memorial Hospital. No other details are currently available.

(Photo credit Tamara Wiley)