Shenandoah woman arrested on drug charges Friday morning

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a woman was arrested early this (Friday) morning, on drug charges. 54-year old Karen Arlene Green, of Shenandoah, was taken into custody by the Fremont County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, in connection with the illegal sales of a Controlled Substance (Meth). Green was arrested without incident and transported to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center, where her cash bond was set at $50,000.