Shenandoah man injured in rollover accident Tue. night

News

One person was transported by Mercy Air One helicopter to the hospital following a rollover accident late Tuesday night, in Page County. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2015 Chevy Camero driven by 20-year old Austin Michael Larson, of Shenandoah, was traveling west on High 2 at around 10:35-p.m., when the car overtook a vehicle on the right, outside the lane of travel.

The Camero went out of control and skidded sideways before entered the ditch, where it rolled several times, and hit a utility pole. The car came to rest on its top in a bean field. Larson was not wearing a seat belt. He was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Shenandoah Police and the Page County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.