Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches K9 fundraiser

News

Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross says his office has launched a general fund effort to raise money in support of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Program. The Sheriff’s Office is a 501(c)3 non-profit that is accepting tax deductible donations, with receipts being furnished.

Sheriff Gross said in a social media post, “This is a wonderful opportunity to help protect those who protect us.” He said “When the communities need help, they call the police. When the police need help, they call for a K9.”

Gross said that while they will be holding fundraiser activities for the K9 unit in the near future, any monetary donation now, will be greatly appreciated. You can find out more by visiting the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website at www.shco.org, or following them on Facebook by searching for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office – Harlan IA. You can also call them at 712-755-5026.