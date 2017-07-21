Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45-pm for NE Guthrie County

Weather

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

857 PM CDT THU JUL 20 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Greene County in west central Iowa…

Northeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…

Southwestern Boone County in central Iowa…

Northern Dallas County in central Iowa…

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Panora, or 9 miles west of Perry, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Urbandale, Waukee, Grimes, Perry, Madrid, Dallas Center, Granger,

Woodward, Lake Panorama, Minburn, Yale, Jamaica, Dawson, Bouton,

Perry Municipal Airport and Lakin Slough Game Management Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.