Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45-pm for NE Guthrie County
July 20th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
857 PM CDT THU JUL 20 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Greene County in west central Iowa…
Northeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…
Southwestern Boone County in central Iowa…
Northern Dallas County in central Iowa…
* Until 945 PM CDT.
* At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Panora, or 9 miles west of Perry, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Urbandale, Waukee, Grimes, Perry, Madrid, Dallas Center, Granger,
Woodward, Lake Panorama, Minburn, Yale, Jamaica, Dawson, Bouton,
Perry Municipal Airport and Lakin Slough Game Management Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.