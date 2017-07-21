Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8-p.m for Guthrie County

Weather

719 PM CDT THU JUL 20 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Greene County in west central Iowa…

Northeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Coon Rapids to near Lake Panorama, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake Panorama, Bayard, Bagley, Yale and Springbrook State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.