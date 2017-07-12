Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NE Guthrie & NW Dallas Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

340 PM CDT WED JUL 12 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…

Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Panora, or 11

miles west of Perry, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Perry, Panora, Lake Panorama, Bagley, Yale, Jamaica, Dawson, Perry

Municipal Airport, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game

Management Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.