Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NE Guthrie & NW Dallas Counties
July 12th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
340 PM CDT WED JUL 12 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…
Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa…
* Until 430 PM CDT.
* At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Panora, or 11
miles west of Perry, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Perry, Panora, Lake Panorama, Bagley, Yale, Jamaica, Dawson, Perry
Municipal Airport, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game
Management Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.