Separate accidents in Montgomery County results in 2 arrests

Two separate accidents in Montgomery County have resulted in two arrests. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Adam C. Woods, of Carson, was arrested at around 8:20-a.m. Saturday, following an investigation into a vehicle in the ditch at N. Avenue and 110th Street. Deputies located Woods on the road in the westbound lane of 110th.

Officials say there was a moderate odor of alcohol emanating from the man, he was swaying at he stood up, and slurred his words while trying to explain what happened. Woods refused to take a breath test and was taken into custody. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 bond.

And, at around 9:50-p.m. Friday, Montgomery County Deputies investigated a two vehicle accident at N. 2nd and Oak Streets in Red Oak. Officials say a 2011 Jeep SUV driven by Juan Carlos Garnica, of Red Oak, was traveling north on N. 2nd Street, when he suddenly stopped and put the vehicle into reverse. The SUV collided with a marked Red Oak Police Patrol car, operated by Officer Zach Ward. Garnica was taken into custody for OWI/1st offense and held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

Damage from the collision amounted to $4,000, with the Red Oak P-D cruiser sustained the brunt of the damage, at $3,500.