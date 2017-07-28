Senate rejects effort to repeal parts of “ObamaCare” – Ernst reacts

News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law, after a night of high suspense ended in a big defeat for President Donald Trump’s agenda. Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona cast a key vote against the measure. Trump sent a Twitter post saying “3 Republicans and 48 Democrats’ let the American people down.’

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, issued a statement after Senate consideration of legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Ernst stated in a Press Release, “As I’ve said throughout this debate, ObamaCare is not sustainable in Iowa and we have to act. Iowans in the individual market have seen their choices vanish and have seen massive rate increases.”

She said also, that “Throughout [her] 99 county tour, [she] hear[s] countless stories from Iowans facing these premium increases, as well as increases in other out of pocket costs like deductibles and co-pays that they simply cannot afford. We don’t have the option to sit back and do nothing; Iowans are demanding relief from ObamaCare.”

Ernst went on to say “I am disappointed that the Senate was unable to advance important changes to this flawed law. We must now continue to find ways to work on behalf of Iowans and the American people who have been negatively impacted by Obamacare to find affordable, patient-centered solutions that work for them.”