Scammer alert

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said today (Wednesday) “It appears that scammers are at it again. They are now using local phone numbers and local names to attempt to get information and or money from people. All sorts of different scenarios are being used.”

Palmer went on to say “In this day and age, it seems that people want to believe that they have won something that they have not even entered. What it basically comes down to is if someone wants personal information from you or for you to pay them any sort of money, then it is more than likely a scam. If anyone has something like this happen, it is not advisable to give any information at all.”