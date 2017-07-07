SARA RAYNE VENATTA, 19, of Elliott (Svcs. 7/12/17)
SARA RAYNE VENATTA, 19, of Elliott, died June 23rd, 2017, north of Villisca. Funeral services for SARA VENATTA will be held 11-a.m. Wed., July 12th, at the Church of Christ in Griswold. Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home in Oakland has the arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the Church of Christ in Griswold
Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Elliott.
SARA VENATTA is survived by:
Her parents – Timothy Venatta, and Angelic Venatta (and Steve Evans).
Her brothers and sisters: Brandon, Brianna, Ryan, Kindra, and Broedy.
Her grandparents: Ronald Reed, Ed and Mary Venatta, and Joe and Ila Evans.
Other relatives and many friends.