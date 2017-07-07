SARA RAYNE VENATTA, 19, of Elliott (Svcs. 7/12/17)

Obituaries

SARA RAYNE VENATTA, 19, of Elliott, died June 23rd, 2017, north of Villisca. Funeral services for SARA VENATTA will be held 11-a.m. Wed., July 12th, at the Church of Christ in Griswold. Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home in Oakland has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the Church of Christ in Griswold

Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Elliott.

SARA VENATTA is survived by:

Her parents – Timothy Venatta, and Angelic Venatta (and Steve Evans).

Her brothers and sisters: Brandon, Brianna, Ryan, Kindra, and Broedy.

Her grandparents: Ronald Reed, Ed and Mary Venatta, and Joe and Ila Evans.

Other relatives and many friends.