S.W. IA man to announce 2018 bid for Governor

News

Red Oak native, John Norris, is set to announce his intention to run as a Democrat candidate for governor of Iowa in 2018. The officials announcement is expected Saturday night on the farm he grew up on.

His bio says Norris is a fifth generation Iowan, raised on the Montgomery County family farm his Great-great grandfather settled in 1881. Educated at Red Oak Community Schools, Simpson College and The University of Iowa College of Law.

His previous experience in government includes serving as former Gov. Tom Vilsack’s Chief of Staff, and, early on, campaigning for and working with, former Senator Tom Harkin. He was also Leonard Boswell’s Chief of Staff. His other political achievements include an appointment by President Obama to represent the United States on agricultural policy at the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Program in Rome, Italy, becoming Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and more.

Norris has also owned and operated the Old Hotel restaurant in Greenfield. He is currently a co-owner of the State Public Policy Group where he works on policy initiatives in education, health care and renewable energy. He and his wife Jackie live in Des Moines. The couple has raised three sons.

His campaign kick-off takes place from 5-until 7-p.m. Saturday at the Norris Farm, 2479 B Avenue, in rural Red Oak. Hamburgers will be provided by the Montgomery County Cattlemen, with a side dish potluck. Please bring a lawn chair if you plan to attend, and reserve your spot by calling 712-621-4427, or follow his campaign on Facebook at Norris For the People.