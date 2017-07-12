Rural Grant man assaults Montgomery County Deputies during injury treatment

News

A rural Grant man was arrested on Wednesday by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office after responding to a call of a suspicious subject walking on 115th Street southeast of Grant. 29-year-old CJ L. Richards of rural Grant was arrested at approximately 9:28am at his residence where he was located after the call. Richards had a minor injury and was taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for treatment. He became verbally abusive to staff and physically assaulted 2 Deputies while being seen for treatment. The deputies were not injured and Richards was subdued and taken to the Montgomery County Jail following treatment of his initial injuries. Richards was charged with two counts of Assault of Persons of Certain Occupations and one count of Disorderly Conduct. He was being held on $1,000 bond.