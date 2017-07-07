Rollover accident Fri. morning SE of Lewis

News

Emergency crews from Griswold and Lewis were dispatched to the scene of a rollover accident late this (Friday) morning. The crash happened near 65375 620th Street at around 11:30-a.m. There was a man reportedly trapped under the vehicle, but he was conscious and breathing. A later report indicated he was suffering from a broken femur.

Griswold Fire and Rescue and Lewis 1st Responders responded to the scene. No other details are currently available.