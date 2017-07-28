ROBERT “Bob” BERNHARDT, 89, of Massena (Svcs. 7/31/17)

Obituaries

ROBERT “Bob” BERNHARDT, 89, of Massena, died Friday, July 28th, 2017, at the Corning Specialty Care in Corning. Funeral Services for BOB BERNHARDT will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena.

The family will greet friends on Monday at the funeral home, from 10-a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Burial, with full military graveside rites by the Anita American Legion Post #210, will be held in the Victoria Township Cemetery, in Massena.

Memorials may be directed to the Bob Bernhardt memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

ROBERT “Bob” BERNHARDT is survived by:

His nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.