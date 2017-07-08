Reminder: Fireworks, gun amnesty day for Omaha, western Iowa

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Omaha Police Department is giving people the opportunity to get rid of leftover fireworks this weekend. People can also turn in guns and ammunition Saturday for the Metro Area Fireworks/Gun Amnesty Day. Three drop-off locations will take fireworks, guns and ammo from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The drop-off sites are the Omaha Fire Station on 103rd Street, Seymour Smith Park and the west parking lot of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event allows the items to be dropped off with no questions asked, but police will document all firearms. If a gun is linked to a crime or reported stolen, police will investigate.