Reminder: Excessive Heat Watch in effect Wed. through Friday evening

Weather

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR COUNTIES ALONG AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 30, WHICH INCLUDES THE ENTIRE KJAN LISTENING AREA.

* TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees combined with dewpoints in the upper 60s to mid 70s would result in heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees each afternoon, with the hotter values in counties to the west and southwest of Cass County. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s.

* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.