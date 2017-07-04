Registration deadline looms for many Iowa Games sports

Sports

The first of three weekends of competition in the Iowa Summer Games is coming up and several sports are facing registration deadlines this week. Cory Kennedy is a spokesman for the Iowa Games.

Kennedy says several of the most popular individual sports have deadlines this week.

Kennedy says there are some team sports that allow for late roster adjustments

Kennedy says the best way to find out information about a sport you may be interested in is to go to Iowa Games-dot-org.

(Learfield Sports/Radio Iowa)