Regional Softball Scores from Friday 7/7/2017

Sports

(will be updated – please check back for scores not currently posted while games are in progress) Regional Softball play continued on Friday with Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A all hitting the diamonds for the Semifinals

Class 1A Region 1

Remsen St. Mary’s 7, West Sioux 4

Westwood/ Sloan 7, Sidney 2

Class 1A Region 3

Ft. Dodge St. Edmond 9, Exira-EHK 2

Montezuma @ Lynville-Sully

Class 1A Region 7

Martensdale St. Marys 4, Wayne 3

Sigourney 6, New London 5

Class 1A Region 8

Murray @ Mount Ayr

Grand View Christian @ Colfax-Mingo

Class 2A Region 7

Des Moines Christian 4, CMB 0

Logan-Magnolia 5, Missouri Valley 0

Class 2A Region 8

I-35 15, Van Meter 5

Treynor 3, Underwood 1

Class 3A Region 8

Atlantic 11, Red Oak 1

North Polk @ West Marshall