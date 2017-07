Sports

Regional Softball Semifinals are set to be played on Saturday in Classes 4A and 5A. All games are set for a 7:00pm start.

Class 4A Region 1

LeMars @ Bishop Heelan

Carroll @ Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 4A Region 2

Nevada @ Ballard

Lewis Central @ Denison-Schleswig

Class 5A Region 1

CB Thomas Jefferson @ Waukee

Des Moines Roosevelt @ Ottumwa