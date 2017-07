Regional Softball Schedule Friday 7/7/2017

Sports

Regional Softball play continues on Friday with Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A all hitting the diamonds for Regional Semifinals. All games are set for 7:00pm starts.

Class 1A Region 1

Remsen St. Mary’s @ West Sioux

Sidney @ Westwood, Sloan

Class 1A Region 3

Exira-EHK vs. Ft. Dodge St. Edmond (@ Fonda)

Montezuma @ Lynville-Sully

Class 1A Region 7

Wayne @ Martensdale St. Marys

New London @ Sigourney

Class 1A Region 8

Murray @ Mount Ayr

Grand View Christian @ Colfax-Mingo

Class 2A Region 7

Des Moines Christian @ CMB

Missouri Valley @ Logan-Magnolia

Class 2A Region 8

Van Meter @ I-35

Underwood @ Treynor

Class 3A Region 8

Red Oak @ Atlantic

North Polk @ West Marshall