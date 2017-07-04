Regional Softball 1st round scores from Monday, 7/3/17
July 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Class 1A, Region 1
East Mills 8, Fremont-Mills 5
Remsen St. Mary’s 11, Whiting 1
Woodbine 8, West Harrison 3
Boyer Valley 11, St. Albert 4
Class 1A, Region 8
Bedford 11, Essex 1
Mt. Ayr 12, Diagonal 0
Lenox 11, Stanton 1
Griswold 6, East Union 5
Riverside 14, Orient-Macksburg 8
Class 1A, Region 3
Audubon 8, Glidden-Ralston 4
Exira/EH-K 8, CAM 3
Ft. Dodge/St. Edmond 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Colo-Nesco 20, GMG 0
Montezuma 4, Tri-County 3
Class 1A, Region 2
Harris-Lake Park 2, Trinity Christian 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13, Clay Central-Everly 2
Charter Oak-Ute 14, Ar-We-Va 8
River Valley 11, Storm Lake/St. Mary’s 4
Class 2A, Region 8
Nodaway Valley 15, West Central Valley 5
AHST-W 13, Southwest Valley 7
Class 2A, Region 7
Woodward-Granger 11, Panorama 7
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 9, AC-GC 7