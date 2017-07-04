Regional Softball 1st round scores from Monday, 7/3/17

Sports

July 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

Class 1A, Region 1

East Mills 8, Fremont-Mills 5

Remsen St. Mary’s 11, Whiting 1

Woodbine 8, West Harrison 3

Boyer Valley 11, St. Albert 4

Class 1A, Region 8

Bedford 11, Essex 1

Mt. Ayr 12, Diagonal 0

Lenox 11, Stanton 1

Griswold 6, East Union 5

Riverside 14, Orient-Macksburg 8

Class 1A, Region 3

Audubon 8, Glidden-Ralston 4

Exira/EH-K 8, CAM 3

Ft. Dodge/St. Edmond 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Colo-Nesco 20, GMG 0

Montezuma 4, Tri-County 3

Class 1A, Region 2

Harris-Lake Park 2, Trinity Christian 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13, Clay Central-Everly 2

Charter Oak-Ute 14, Ar-We-Va 8

River Valley 11, Storm Lake/St. Mary’s 4

Class 2A, Region 8

Nodaway Valley 15, West Central Valley 5

AHST-W 13, Southwest Valley 7

Class 2A, Region 7

Woodward-Granger 11, Panorama 7

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 9, AC-GC 7