Regional Final Softball Schedule Monday 7/10/2017

Sports

Teams in Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A will be playing for a chance to head to the state tournament with Regional Finals on tap tonight. Here’s a look at games featuring area teams. We’ll have the Atlantic vs. West Marshall match-up on KJAN with pregame at 6:50pm and first pitch at 7:00pm.

Class 3A Region 8

West Marshall @ Atlantic (On KJAN with Chris Parks)

Class 2A Region 7

Des Moines Christian @ Logan-Magnolia

Class 2A Region 8

Treynor @ I-35, Truro

Class 1A Region 1

Remsen St. Mary’s @ Westwood

Class 1A Region 8

Murray vs. Colfax-Mingo (@ Osceola)