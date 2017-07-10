Regional Final Softball Schedule Monday 7/10/2017
July 10th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Teams in Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A will be playing for a chance to head to the state tournament with Regional Finals on tap tonight. Here’s a look at games featuring area teams. We’ll have the Atlantic vs. West Marshall match-up on KJAN with pregame at 6:50pm and first pitch at 7:00pm.
Class 3A Region 8
West Marshall @ Atlantic (On KJAN with Chris Parks)
Class 2A Region 7
Des Moines Christian @ Logan-Magnolia
Class 2A Region 8
Treynor @ I-35, Truro
Class 1A Region 1
Remsen St. Mary’s @ Westwood
Class 1A Region 8
Murray vs. Colfax-Mingo (@ Osceola)