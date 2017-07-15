Red Oak woman arrested after burglary and chase

News

A Red Oak woman was arrested by Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies on multiple charges after being caught on a private camera. On July 10th at 5:30am Sheriff’s Officials received a call about a truck parked in the middle of 260th Street near Nodaway. The property owner had cameras set up on the property and had captured pictures of a male and a female.

The female was identified as 20-year-old Amanda Dawn Kessler of Red Oak who was involved in a previous car chase and burglary. Kessler was subsequently arrested on charges of Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, and Theft. She was being held on $5,000 bond.