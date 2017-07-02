Red Oak Police report (additional arrests)

News

The Red Oak Police Department reports the arrest of three people on separate charges, Saturday. A little after 3-p.m., 42-year old April Marie Montello, of Shenandoah, was arrested in the 600 block of E. Oak Street, on warrants out of Page County for Theft in the 5th Degree and Violation of Probation. Her bond was set at $1,300.

Red Oak Police arrested 31-year old Brian Paul Anderson, of Red Oak, at around 5:20-p.m., Saturday, for Simple Assault. Bond was set at $300.

And, at around 8:20-p.m., 47-year old Shelby Joann Olivares, of Red Oak, was arrested in the 200 block of N. 2nd Street, for Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree. Her bond was set at $300.