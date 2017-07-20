Red Oak Police report 2 arrests, Wednesday

News

Police in Red Oak, arrested 32-year old Sunshine Marie Bartlett, of Red Oak, at around 10:50-p.m., Wednesday. Bartlett was taken into custody on an active Page County warrant for Accessory After the Fact. She was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 bond. And, 18-year old Justin Leroy Newman, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 2:50-p.m. Wednesday, for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond at the Montgomery County Jail was set at $1,000.