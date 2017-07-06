Red Oak man crashes motorcycle after donating plasma

News

A man who told authorities had given blood plasma earlier in the day, crashed his motorcycle at around 3:10-p.m. Wednesday. Red Oak Police say 46-year old Mark Edward Peterson, of Red Oak, was traveling south on N. Broadway Street, when the 1978 Honda CB750K he was operating left the road and collided with a concrete flower bed, causing him to fall off the cycle. The accident happened near the intersection with Coolbaugh Street.

Peterson suffered minor injuries and was transported by Red Oak Fire/Rescue to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. He told police that in addition to having donated plasma and not remembering the accident, he has suffered from memory loss in the past. The cycle sustained about $500 damage in the crash. No citations were issued.