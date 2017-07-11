Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges Monday morning

News

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a call at around 5:30-a.m. Monday about a truck parked in the middle of 260th Street, near Nodaway, resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges. Deputies responding to the area saw a dark colored car leaving as they arrived. A traffic stop was conducted, but the vehicle took off.

Deputies noticed three people inside the vehicle, but only two were present when the car finally stopped. A K9 unit was called out the the location where the car was first seen, which was across from a farm home on 265th Street.

The K9 team picked up a track and found 30-year old Richard Dean Pierce, of Red Oak, laying in tall grass inside a bean field. Pierce was arrested for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, Theft, and on a warrant from Nodaway County, Missouri. His bond was set at $5,000.