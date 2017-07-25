Red Oak man arrested after dispute Tuesday

News

The Red Oak Police Department reports the arrest of a Red Oak man on Tuesday after responding to a 911 hang-up that was believed to be a possible domestic assault. At 11:50am officers responded to the call location at 1800 E Summit Street. After investigation Officers arrested 23-year-old Zachary Nathan Gobert of Red Oak for Violation of a Protective Order. He was also charged with Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Gobert was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted Red Oak Police at the scene.