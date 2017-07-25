Record number of Iowa homes sold in one month
July 25th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Iowa Association of Realtors has released its sales report for June and president Cindy Miller of Burlington says it’s a record breaker. IAR members sold 5,389 homes last month. That’s up 5.3-percent compared to June of 2016 (5,120 homes).
It’s also the most homes sold in Iowa over a one month period, according to IAR records. June and July are typically the busiest months for home sales in Iowa, but Miller says there are several factors that boosted sales a bit more than usual. “Well, (mortgage) rates are still low and the weather has been fairly good, so people have been out looking for houses,” Miller said. “We have a lot of first-time home buyer programs out there that get people into a house with very little down, so they’ll still moving.”
The median sale price of a home in Iowa last month was $165,000 — up from $156,000 a year ago.
(Radio Iowa)