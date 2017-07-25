Quarterback race at Iowa still undecided

Sports

Iowa’s race at quarterback will continue into fall camp. The Hawkeyes released a depth chart that had sophomore Nathan Stanley listed as the starter, ahead of junior Tyler Wiegers.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says Stanley and Wiegers will share time with the starters once practice begins.

Regardless of who wins the job the Iowa offense will be led by an inexperienced quarterback this season.

Iowa opens September 2 against Wyoming.

(Learfield Sports)