Public Hearing in Adair County Wed. morning

A public hearing will take place Wednesday morning in Greenfield, as part of the Adair County Board of Supervisor’s regularly scheduled session. The meeting gets underway at 9-a.m. with normal business updates and reports. County Engineer Nick Kauffman will present his report at around 9:10-a.m., which will include a Resolution to Request a Change to the Farm to Market System.

The Public Hearing at 9:30-a.m., is with regard to leasing County property. That will be followed at 9:45, by a report from Mike Kastner with ASK Studio, with regard to the courthouse elevator.