Pride of Iowa Softball 2017 All-Conference Honors

Sports

1st Team

P: Carlyn Stanley, SR, Interstate 35*; Kylie Sherwood, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys; Paige McElfish, SR, Nodaway Valley; Haylee Fortune, JR, Wayne

C: Shai Major, SR, Interstate 35*; Shantelle Brown, SR, Lenox; Brinley White, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys

IF: Demi Austin, SR, Wayne; Andie Sowers, JR, Pleasantville; Kate Stanley, SO, Interstate 35, Josie Wicket, SR, Interstate 35; Daryn Nowlin, SR, Central Decatur; Kaci Sherwood, SR, Martendale-St. Marys

OF: Macy Larsen, SR, Mount Ayr; Josie Sowers, 8th, Pleasantville; Lily Miller, SO, Interstate 35; Emma Atwood, SO, Central Decatur; Kailey Walker, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys*

UT: Slye Richardson, SR, Interstate 35; Hannah Sweet, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys; Kaitlyn Schad, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys

*Denotes unanimous selection

2nd Team

P: TJ Stoaks, 8th, Lenox; Kennedy Johns, JR, Southeast Warren; Lily Simon, SR, Central Decatur

C: Alyssa Johnson, JR, Mount Ayr; Maizee Lindsey, FR, Central Decatur; Tyler Kunzie, JR, Wayne

IF: Rachel Andrews, JR, Wayne; Mackenzie McGriff, FR, Pleasantville; AJ Dorsey, FR, Southeast Warren; Riley Morris, SR, Interstate 35; Jacy Stoaks, SR, Lenox; Josie Clarke, SR, Nodaway Valley

OF: Reagan Tilley, SO, Wayne; Maddy Maedel, FR, Central Decatur; Alayna Olson, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys; Makinna Fitzgerald, SR, Lenox; Olivia Carlson, SO, Interstate 35

UT: Cheyenne Hiatt, SO, Interstate 35; Caroline McAlexander, SO, Mount Ayr; Makinna Russell, SO, Bedford; Danica Sunderman, SR, Southwest Valley; Lauren Hartman, JR, Southeast Warren