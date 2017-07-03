Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report (7/3/17

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday), released a report on recent arrests. A traffic stop at around 12:10-a.m. today (Monday) near Macedonia, resulted in the arrest of 37-year old Joseph Therlou Abrams, of Thurman. Abrams was taken into custody on a warrant for contempt of court.

Sunday afternoon, 40-year old Christine Ann Hall, of Oakland, was arrested at the Oakland Cemetery, after she stopped there to meet with a man. Hall was taken into custody on a nationwide warrant for Violation of Probation on a child endangerment charge. The warrant carried a $10,000 cash only bond.

Early Sunday morning, 56-year old Randall Eugene Huey, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on a warrant out of Council Bluffs, for 5th Degree Theft. He was taken into custody after a deputy on routine patrol in an area known for illegal dumping and theft, noticed personal property and a trail of downed grass. He found Huey and a woman asleep in a tent.

Also arrested Sunday morning, was 31-year old Riguardo Garcia-Vasquez, of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant out of Omaha for Failure to Appear on drug charges. The arrest followed an investigation into a suspicious vehicle stuck at the end of a dead end road. At around 3-a.m. Saturday, Pott. County Deputies arrested 31-year old Jopshua J. Langer, of Valley, NE., for OWI/1st offense. About 90 minutes later, 31-year old Ross Martin Doebel, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for OWI/1st offense following a traffic stop for speeding.

Friday afternoon, 37-year old Justin David Collier, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on a Pottawattamie County warrant for Probation Violation. Collier was taken into custody after he turned himself-in on the warrant. And, 65-year old Ruth Ann Walden, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Friday afternoon, after she turned herself-in on a Pott. County warrant for Child Endangerment causing bodily injury.