Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report (7/31)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday) released a report on arrests conducted over the weekend. Authorities say 31-year old Corey Stephens, of Oakland, was arrested Sunday on a 5th Degree Theft 5th charge, for allegedly stealing things from the back of his sister’s truck, such as a minnow bucket and tackle box. The items were located inside his vehicle. Stephens was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sheriff’s officials say 33-year old Jeremy Harriman, of Avoca, was arrested Sunday for Criminal Mischief 5th degree, for allegedly breaking the glass on a basement door at 101 North Chestnut, in Avoca. Harriman, who was described as being a transient, was living in a garage adjacent to the home. He’s alleged to have entered the residence after breaking the door glass, and used the home to shower and wash his clothes. Authorities says Harriman had previously received permission to do so. He was transported to Pott. County Corrections and held on a $300 bond.

Authorities say 43-year old Jessica Pohlman, of Minden, was arrested Sunday, as well. She was taken into custody following an investigation into a hit-and-run injury accident at 290th and Highway 6. She fled the scene but was located at Juniper and 290th. Her vehicle had heavy front-end damage. Pohlman was charged with OWI 1st Offense and Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident. The Sheriff’s Office says also, 47-year old Kristi Luttrell, of Omaha, was arrested Sunday, for Domestic Assault with Injury.

42-year old Christine Rouse, of Council Bluffs, was arrested by Pott. County Deputies Saturday on warrants for two counts of Child Endangerment. Rouse was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond. 30-year old Robert Hackwell, of Walnut, was arrested Saturday, also. He was taken into custody for Domestic Assault following a physical disturbance at a home in the 400 block of Atlantic Street, in Walnut.