Pott. County Sheriff’s report (7/24/17)

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County today (Monday) issued several arrest reports. Authorities say 28-year old Lee Patrick Schuler, of Oakland, was arrested at around 6:25-a.m. Sunday, for OWI/2nd offense, and having a concealed .22 caliber rifle and ammunition. Schuler was arrested after a deputy responded to a single-vehicle, property damage accident in the vicinity of Honeysuckle Road and 400th Street. The vehicle, a 2004 Chevy pickup, was found in the north ditch. Schuler told the deputy he had fallen asleep at the wheel while returning to his residence. He was cited for Failure to Maintain Control, and arrested on the OWI and weapon charges.

39-year old Matthew Terrill Ollie, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at around 6:20-a.m. Sunday, after an investigation into a accident involving a motorcycle he was riding. The 2004 Harley Davidson crashed in the 19,000 block of Mynster Springs Road. Ollie fled the scene and was located by law enforcement at Mercy Hospital at around 5:30-a.m., Sunday. A routine license check revealed he had an active warrant for his arrest through Missouri, for being a Fugitive from Justice. Once released from the hospital, Matthew Ollie was transported to the Pott. County Jail, where he was being held pending extradition to Missouri.

A man being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, after he allegedly broke a sprinkler head at the facility. The incident happened a little before midnight, Saturday. Authorities say 36-year old Arthur Jarrod Crum, of Council Bluffs, was angry because “People [were] saying he was a child molester. Damage to the jail sprinkler head amounted to $350.

The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year old Cole Allen Fischer, of Avoca, was arrested at around 3:15-a.m. Saturday, for OWI/1st offense, after a deputy observed a 2013 Chevy pickup traveling north on Highway 59 at a high rate of speed. After the truck was stopped near the intersection of Highway 59 and Magnolia Road, Fischer was taken into custody on the OWI charge.

A woman from Nebraska was arrested at around 4:05-a.m. Saturday in Pott. County, after a deputy responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on Highway 6, near 260th. The vehicle, a 2006 Kia with no registration plates, was pulled over near 270th and Highway 6. The driver, identified as 30-year old Trina Jo Charon, of Omaha, admitted to the deputy that she had marijuana in her possession, and that she had been drinking earlier. A check of her driving status revealed she was not valid to drive, and that the vehicle had been stolen out of Nebraska. Charon was taken into custody for 2nd Degree Theft/Motor vehicle related, and OWI/1st offense.

And, a Nebraska man was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as OWI/1st offense, after he was pulled over for speeding at around 1-a.m. June 27th near the intersection of Highways 92 and 59. 22-year old Tyler Joseph Schleichardt, of Omaha, reportedly displayed signs of impairment. A search of his vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 6.6-grams of marijuana.